Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 56.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.22% to Rs 1092.65 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 56.55% to Rs 842.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1939.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 49.22% to Rs 1092.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2151.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1092.652151.75 -49 OPM %87.0998.33 -PBDT961.162046.82 -53 PBT959.592044.80 -53 NP842.771939.81 -57
