Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 36.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 261.62 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.53% to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 261.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.