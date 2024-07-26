Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR gains modestly but still holds above 83.70 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee edged up a bit after latest tumble. The currency fell to a fresh record low in last session amid sustained weakness in the local stocks following Union Budget. The INR dropped by 7 paise to close at an all-time low of 83.78 against the US dollar. Foreign fund outflows from Indian equities following the government's decision to hike the tax rate on capital gains weighed on the local currency. However, equities edged up today and the US dollar index stayed in red. The benchmark NIFTY50 is up from a three week low seen on the budget day and currently quotes up around 1% at 24650. INR is tracking this and currently trades at 83.72, up 6 paise on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Bouncing back; Sensex soars 900 pts, Nifty near 24,700; MidCap index jumps 2%

US Diversity Visa: This green card Lottery can fulfil your' American dream'

PM Modi targets Pak on Kargil Vijay Diwas, says 'hasn't learnt any lesson'

LIC share at record high; m-cap hits Rs 7.56 trn post 39% rally in CY24

JPMorgan Chase unveils AI-powered LLM Suite; may replace research analysts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon