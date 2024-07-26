IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1348.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 croreNet profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 1348.81% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1321.091314.82 0 OPM %-0.80-0.09 -PBDT36.512.52 1349 PBT36.512.52 1349 NP36.512.52 1349
