IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1348.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 crore
Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 1348.81% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1321.091314.82 0 OPM %-0.80-0.09 -PBDT36.512.52 1349 PBT36.512.52 1349 NP36.512.52 1349
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

