Aurionpro Solutions jumps after expanding transaction banking engagement with DTB

Aurionpro Solutions climbed 5.54% to Rs 1015.20 after the company announced the expansion and upgrade of its multi-country transaction banking engagement with Diamond Trust Bank.

Aurionpro said the upgraded engagement will support DTB's corporate transaction banking operations across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. The bank aims to modernise platforms, improve operational efficiency, and manage rising transaction volumes as it expands regionally.

As part of the upgrade, Aurionpro will deploy its iCashpro transaction banking platform, offering a unified digital interface covering payments, trade services, virtual accounts, and real-time reporting. The platform is aimed at enabling standardisation of processes, improved straight-through processing, and better visibility and control across markets.

The company said the expanded engagement aligns with DTBs focus on scaling its corporate banking footprint in Africa. It added that the initiative is aimed at maintaining consistent service levels and security standards across geographies.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centers, and government sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 8% to Rs 44 crore while revenue rose 21% to Rs 371 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News