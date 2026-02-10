Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel reports Jan consolidated crude steel production at 24.75 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel reports Jan consolidated crude steel production at 24.75 lakh tonnes

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of January'26 at 24.75 Lakh tonnes.

The Crude Steel production at Indian operations level was marginally higher YoY. Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity since September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by end of Q4 FY26. Consequently, this affected the capacity utilisation at Indian operations in January 20206. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the quarter excluding BF3 capacity was at ~93% and including BF3 capacity was at 85%.

Production at USA Ohio operations was lower due to scheduled outage for caster upgrades from 15th December 2025 to 11th January 2026.

 

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Jan-26

Jan-25

% Change

Indian Operations

24.58

24.52*

-

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.17

0.66

-74%

Consolidated Production

24.75

25.18

-2%

*Including Trial run production of 2.11 Lakh tonnes

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

