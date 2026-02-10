Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of New GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹18,000 crore and 7.43% GS 2076 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on February 13, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Route Mobile gains as Q3 PAT spurts 18% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Route Mobile gains as Q3 PAT spurts 18% YoY to Rs 98 cr

BSE zooms after recording PAT of Rs 601 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 59%

BSE zooms after recording PAT of Rs 601 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 59%

Lupin settles patent dispute with Astellas

Lupin settles patent dispute with Astellas

INR extends downside: Positive cues from equities likely to limit losses

INR extends downside: Positive cues from equities likely to limit losses

Tech-Led Rally Lifts Wall Street as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Tech-Led Rally Lifts Wall Street as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance