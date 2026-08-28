Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-VI completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-VI, an API manufacturing facility of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at E-Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, 531019, Andhra Pradesh from 24 August to 28 August 2026. The inspection concluded with three observations, which are procedural in nature.