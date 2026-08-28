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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-VI completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-VI completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-VI, an API manufacturing facility of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at E-Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, 531019, Andhra Pradesh from 24 August to 28 August 2026. The inspection concluded with three observations, which are procedural in nature.
 

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 6:50 PM IST