Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurum PropTech consolidates its distribution biz with strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies

Aurum PropTech consolidates its distribution biz with strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Aurum PropTech has undertaken the strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies (K2V2) to enhance focus on its core technology offerings and consolidate its distribution business.
K2V2 is a leading PropTech business and provides enterprise tech through its flagship product Sell.do to 650+ developers.
Sell.do offers a combination of Gen AI and CRM that enhances efficiency across functional domains of marketing, sales, commerce, service, and customer success, therefore enabling a better connection between brands and customers. It leverages technology and data to streamline property search, scheduling visits, rent payments and service requests.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This realignment is part of the strategic objective of the Company to consolidate and dominate the distribution vertical. It will create a tech-focused distribution cluster offering improved profitability and a better working capital management cycle.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

Mossant Fermentary

Mossant Fermentary launches clean-label tonics in four variants at Rs 99

equity trading volumes, share market

Panacea Biotec gets $20 mn loan from US DFC for capex; stock rises 5%

arvind kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE news: 'Satyamev Jayate', truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Over 48K Ganesh, Gauri idols immersed in Mumbai on 6th day of festival

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon