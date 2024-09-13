Hazoor Multi Projects gains after bagging LOA from National Highways Authority

Hazoor Multi Projects added 2.89% to Rs 609.70 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India for projects worth Rs17.94 crore.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would act as the user fee collection agency for Bogalur fee plaza at the Madurai- Paramakudi Ramanathapuram section of NH-9 in the state of Tamil Nadu.

It would also undertake the upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The tenure of the said project is 1 year from date of appointment.