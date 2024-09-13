Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid bags transmission project in Gujarat

Power Grid bags transmission project in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that it has been declared as successful bidder for setting up an inter-state transmission system project in Gujarat.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for augmentation of transformation capacity at Jam Khambhaliya PS (GIS) on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, the company stated in the press release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The project comprises of augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bays extension works at existing substation in the state of Gujarat.
 
Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.
The company reported 3.52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,597.16 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 11,006.18 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 11,048.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India added 0.80% to Rs 340.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

Mossant Fermentary

Mossant Fermentary launches clean-label tonics in four variants at Rs 99

equity trading volumes, share market

Panacea Biotec gets $20 mn loan from US DFC for capex; stock rises 5%

arvind kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE news: 'Satyamev Jayate', truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Over 48K Ganesh, Gauri idols immersed in Mumbai on 6th day of festival

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon