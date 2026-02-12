Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 19.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 19.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 28.54 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 19.75% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.5424.74 15 OPM %7.224.04 -PBDT2.021.53 32 PBT1.621.17 38 NP0.970.81 20

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

