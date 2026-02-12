Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 19.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 28.54 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 19.75% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.5424.747.224.042.021.531.621.170.970.81

