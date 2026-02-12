Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 60.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 60.94% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.933.6880.1557.884.722.854.702.833.752.33

