Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 54.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.06% to Rs 499.53 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 54.86% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 46.06% to Rs 499.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 926.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.499.53926.154.213.1315.7522.254.108.632.976.58

