Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 54.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 54.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 46.06% to Rs 499.53 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 54.86% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 46.06% to Rs 499.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 926.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales499.53926.15 -46 OPM %4.213.13 -PBDT15.7522.25 -29 PBT4.108.63 -52 NP2.976.58 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

