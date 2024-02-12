Sensex (    %)
                        
Australia Market ends lower

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Australia stock market finished session slightly lower on Monday, 12 February 2024, with losses in healthcare, energy, and materials shares overshadowed gains elsewhere.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 29.92 points, or 0.39%, to 7,614.92. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 24.35 points, or 0.31%, to 7,860.34.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher despite the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining +1.02%, followed by consumer discretionary (up 0.58%). Healthcare was the worst performing sector, falling 3.2%, followed by energy (down 1%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were JB-HI-FI and LOVISA HOLDINGS, up 7.13% and 4.76% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were LIONTOWN RESOURCES and FLETCHER BUILDING, down 8.07% and 6.09% respectively.
Shares of healthcare companies were among the weakest on the local bourse, with CSL stumbling nearly 5% after pharmaceutical giant said a phase 3 trial for a heart attack drug had failed to meet its primary endpoint for efficacy. Ramsay Health Care (down 0.6%), Resmed (down 1.4%) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (down 2.7%) were also weaker
Shares of miners and energy companies were also among the weakest performers, with heavyweight iron ore miner BHP shedding 0.5%, gold miner Newmont losing 1.2% and Woodside dropping 2.2%.
Shares of information technology companies were among the strongest on the local bourse, with Altium (up 1.6%) and TechnologyOne (up 3%) leading gains in the sector.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

