Australia Market ends marginally higher

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 5.59 points, or 0.07%, to 7,644.84. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed up 9.53 points, or 0.12%, to 7,884.70.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining +1.12%, followed by healthcare (up 1.1%), and telecommunication services (up 0.8%). Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 1.32%, followed by utilities (down 0.86%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were LIONTOWN RESOURCES and BORAL., up 10.40% and 8.32% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BOSS ENERGY and PALADIN ENERGY, down 12.69% and 7.02% respectively.
Construction materials company Boral (up 8.3%) surged after it upgraded its earnings guidance, citing strong volumes, price rises pushed through to customers and effective cost management.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar rose 0.03% against the US dollar, fetching 64.94 US cents.
