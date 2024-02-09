Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,843, a premium of 60.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,782.50 in the cash market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 64.55 points or 0.30% to 21,782.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.40% to 15.45.
State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

IREDA receives ratings action from ICRA

Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 33.43% in the December 2023 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 4.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon