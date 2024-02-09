Nifty February futures trade at premium

SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,843, a premium of 60.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,782.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 64.55 points or 0.30% to 21,782.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.40% to 15.45.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News