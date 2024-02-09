Sensex (    %)
                        
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Sales rise 93.71% to Rs 842.81 crore
Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 33.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 93.71% to Rs 842.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 435.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales842.81435.09 94 OPM %17.6114.52 -PBDT74.62-12.92 LP PBT50.23-26.12 LP NP13.66-33.92 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

