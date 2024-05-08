Australia Market extends gain to fifth day

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 11.18 points, or 0.14%, to 7,804.250. The broader All Ordinaries index was up 11.24 points, or 0.14%, to 8,076.70.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Industrials was the best performing sector, gaining +0.73%, followed by information technology (up 0.59%), and REIT (up 0.37%), while consumer discretionary sector was bottom performer, down 0.63%.
The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were POLYNOVO and PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, up 8.02% and 6.68% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were PERPETUAL and DOMAIN HOLDINGS, down 7.08% and 3.67% respectively.
Shares of industrials sector strongly performed on the local bourse, with road toll developer Atlas Arteria leading sectoral gain, up 2.4%. Infrastructure investment firm Infratil (up 1.6%) and toll road operator Transurban Group (up 1.4%) were also notable gainers.
Among individual stocks, Perpetual plunged 7% after the asset manager confirmed it had agreed to sell its trustee and advice business to private equity group KKR for $2.17 billion. The buyout would leave Perpetual as a standalone manager of about $227 billion in assets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
