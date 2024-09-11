Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets close modestly lower after RBA Governor's remarks on employment

Australian markets close modestly lower after RBA Governor's remarks on employment

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Australian markets ended modestly lower after Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said the labor market is still tight relative to full employment.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.30 percent to 7,987.90, with banks and energy stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.27 percent lower at 8,195.20.
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said the labor market is still tight relative to full employment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We expect the demand for labour to grow at a slower pace relative to the supply of labour in the coming quarters, gradually bringing the labour market into better balance," Hunter said at an economic forum in Sydney.
 
Hunter said there is space for vacancies to fall further without a sharp increase in the unemployment rate.
The bank expects employment to continue to rise but at a slower pace than population growth.
Measures of underutilization, including the jobless rate are forecast to continue rising gradually before stabilizing as the pace of growth in GDP picks up to be broadly consistent with the economy's underlying trend pace of growth, she said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

IPO

Northern Arc Capital's Rs 777 cr IPO to open on Mon, price band Rs 249-263

Uber

Uber brings back upscale category 'Uber Black' starting with Mumbai

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft buys land parcels worth Rs 848 crore in Pune across three years

PremiumThe artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Inside ManageEngine's AI-powered growth strategy towards $1 bn in revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon