Australian markets close modestly lower after RBA Governor's remarks on employment

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.30 percent to 7,987.90, with banks and energy stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.27 percent lower at 8,195.20.

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said the labor market is still tight relative to full employment.

"We expect the demand for labour to grow at a slower pace relative to the supply of labour in the coming quarters, gradually bringing the labour market into better balance," Hunter said at an economic forum in Sydney.

