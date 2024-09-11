Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins orders of Rs 1,155 cr

Bharat Electronics wins orders of Rs 1,155 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured an order worth Rs. 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard (CSL) for the supply of indigenous Multi Function Radar in X Band. This fully indigenous radar designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships.
Additionally, BEL has secured orders valued at Rs. 305 crore following the last disclosure on 22 August 2024, which include navigational complex system for ships, thermal imagers,communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system, spares, services, etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs.7,075 crore in the current financial year.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 11: Sensex sheds 400pts; Nifty ends near 24,900; Banking, Auto drag

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A balanced blend of features and value

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

C S Vigneshwar

Fada announces appointment of C S Vigneshwar as new president for 2024-26

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP govt to let NDDB operate cooperative dairies for 5 yrs; Cong opposes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon