Chinese markets end lower ahead of US CPI data

Analysts expect the headline CPI to have risen 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The dollar dropped while gold gained ground due to dovish Fed expectations. Current expectations lean towards a 25-bps cut, but that won't be enough to get ahead of the economy.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent in Asian trading, after having dropped to near three years low in the New York session on concerns over a weak demand outlook.

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors watched the latest updates on the Trump-Harris presidential debate and braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy moves next week.