Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australian Markets Edge Lower After Inflation Data

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Australian markets fell notably after data showed consumer inflation in the country rose to a six-month high in May, increasing the odds of an RBA rate hike in August.
Australia inflation accelerated more than expected in May, suggesting the Reserve Bank will remain hawkish at the August meeting. Consumer price inflation rose to 4.0 percent in May from 3.6 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. Inflation was expected to rise to 3.8 percent.
At the same time, core inflation that excludes volatile items and holiday travel also came in at 4.0 percent but it came down from 4.1 percent in April. Annual trimmed mean inflation accelerated to 4.4 percent in May from 4.1 percent in April.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.71 percent to 7,783, dragged down by mining and financial stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.67 percent lower at 8,022.90.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon