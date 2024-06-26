Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre approves merger with Medinova Diagnostic Services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 June 2024
The Board of Directors of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDCL) and Medinova Diagnostic Services (MDSL) at their respective Board meetings held today, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of MDSL with and into VDCL.
The proposed merger aims to combine the businesses of both companies and create synergies and enhanced value for the stakeholders of the MDSL and VDCL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
MDSL is a subsidiary of VDCL which holds 62.14% equity stake in MDSL. MDSL is in the business of providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services, spanning pathological investigations, radiology and imaging, and diagnostic cardiology.
Upon the Scheme of Amalgamation becoming effective, all the public shareholders of MDSL (as on the record date) will be issued 1 equity share of face value of Re 1 each of VDCL for every 22 equity shares of face value of Re 10 each held in MDSL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon