Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end slightly higher

Australian markets end slightly higher

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Australian markets edged up slightly to end higher for a second straight session as the latest RBA policy meeting minutes supported the view for a May rate cut amid global economic uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.17 percent to 7,761.70, with financials and material stocks pacing the gainers. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.13 percent at 7,969.90.

CSL surged 2.6 percent after Morgan Stanley tipped it to be well-positioned to ride out the rocky seas of shifting U.S. trade policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

