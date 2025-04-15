Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart Express expands networks and offers next-day services in Guwahati

Blue Dart Express expands networks and offers next-day services in Guwahati

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Blue Dart Express announced the expansion of its network with the introduction of Guwahati as a direct flying location last year. This strategic move was driven by Blue Dart's vision to empower Northeast India, a zone that plays a pivotal role in the country's economic growth, to provide them with a window to scale business in the region. Known for its vast consumption base and emerging business hubs, Guwahati serves as a key centre for industries such as Tea, Handicrafts, Pharmaceuticals, and more.

Through this strategic move, Blue Dart will offer a robust next-day service to the city and a 48 hour delivery timeline to neighbouring states, catering to the region's rapidly growing consumption ecosystem. This enhanced connectivity will help boost local businesses while also ensuring that companies in Northeast India can seamlessly reach customers across the country within 24 to 48 hours. This service also offers late cut-off times and early delivery options, maximizing flexibility for customers. With minimized delivery times and optimized transit schedules, businesses handling high-value or perishable goods will benefit from enhanced reliability, reduced damages, and quicker access to markets.

 

Balfour Manuelt Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, stated, "Blue Dart's entry into Northeast India is more than just extending our network, it is about creating economic momentum in a region with immense potential. The Northeast handles substantial inbound and outbound cargo volumes annually, with significant growth potential in sectors such as agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts. Home to thriving MSMEs, the Northeast is experiencing rising demand for efficient logistics solutions to connect local businesses to national and global supply chains. By improving access to reliable, time-definite delivery, we will enable businesses of all sizes to scale operations, reduce turnaround times, and foster sustainable growth."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from DLF

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from DLF

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

JK Cement gains as board to consider Rs 500-cr NCD issue

JK Cement gains as board to consider Rs 500-cr NCD issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon