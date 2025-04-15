Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors watched the latest headlines on the tariff front.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential temporary exemption for the auto industry from tariffs, especially for counties like Mexico and Canada, but at the same time there were reports that the U.S. was kicking off investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs.

The dollar index inched down in Asian trade and hovered near its three-year low reached last week. Gold held near record levels while oil edged up, with U.S. and Iran negotiations in focus.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent to 3,267.66 after a volatile session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.23 percent at 21,466.27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 8000 cr in FY25

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 8000 cr in FY25

Blue Dart Express expands networks and offers next-day services in Guwahati

Blue Dart Express expands networks and offers next-day services in Guwahati

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from DLF

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from DLF

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon