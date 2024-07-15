Business Standard
Australian Stocks Hit Record High Led By Banks And Miners

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Australian markets rose notably to hit record highs, with banks and miners leading the surge after a strong finish on Wall Street Friday.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.73 percent to 8,017.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.69 percent at 8,262.40.
Miners gained 0.7% on the back of improving copper prices. BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly production results later in the week.
Energy stocks advanced 0.9%, with Woodside Energy and smaller rival Santos up 1% and 0.6%, respectively.
Healthcare stocks climbed 1.1% to hit the highest level since early January 2022. Biotech giant CSL and Ramsay Health Care rose more than 1% each.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

