Zen Technologies launches four new products

Zen Technologies in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies based in Pune, launched four new products today.

These IP-owned innovations - Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Control Weapon Station), Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640 - cater to a wide range of defence requirements, empowering forces with unmatched tactical superiority and enhanced operational efficiency.

1. Hawkeye (zen.in/hawkeye) epitomizes a state-of-the-art anti-drone system camera, featuring multiple sensor detection modules for all-weather drone tracking up to 15 km. It ensures continuous threat detection and enhanced security.

2. Barbarik - URCWS (zen.in/urcws) is the world's lightest remote-controlled weapon station, offering precise targeting capabilities (5.56mm to 7.62mm calibers) for ground vehicles and naval vessels, maximizing battlefield effectiveness while minimizing personnel risk. The URCWS has undergone recent firing trials at Infantry School Mhow and Armoured School Ahmednagar and performed well.

3. Prahasta (zen.in/prahasta) is a revolutionary automated quadruped that uses LIDAR and reinforcement learning to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment. The quadruped can be armed with various caliber weapons such as 9mm, 5.56mm, and 7.62mm. The quadruped can be used as the first line of defence for commandos during CI operations like 26/11, thereby saving lives.

4. Sthir Stab 640 (zen.in/sthirstab640) is a rugged stabilized sight designed mainly for armoured vehicles, ICVs, and boats. The sight encompasses an intelligent fiber optic gyro-stabilized system and delivers exceptional situational awareness with automatic search and tracking capabilities. The sight can be used in different weapon mounts such as 7.62mm, 12.7mm, 20mm, and 30mm.

Zen Technologies' Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri commented, "These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defense operations. We believe the launch of these products will raise awareness around the need to integrate advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions. Our self-funded products will further enable Zen to offer an expanded range of cutting-edge technologies to both current and prospective clients."

