Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese Markets End Marginally Higher As Economy Loses Steam In Q2

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as China's GDP data disappointed and the dollar firmed up on bets that Donald Trump will win the upcoming presidential election after an assassination attempt on his life Saturday.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended a choppy session marginally higher at 2,974.01 as the country's central bank left the medium-term lending facility rate unchanged and data showed China's economic recovery lost steam in Q2, piling pressure on Beijing to make a major economic stimulus announcement at a twice-a-decade policy meeting.
China's GDP expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the three months prior.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bureau also said that industrial production climbed 5.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for 4.9 percent but still down from 5.6 percent in May. Retail sales rose an annual 2.0 percent in June, missing forecasts for 3.3 percent and down from 3.7 percent in the previous month.
Fixed asset investment advanced 3.9 percent on year, in line with expectations and easing from 4.0 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 4.5 percent on year after slumping 3.9 percent in May. The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, matching expectations and unchanged.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.52 percent to 18,015.94 as China's third plenum kicked off to set economic strategy for the coming decade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Life Insurance, Insurance

Irdai may consider implementing risk-based supervision model: Keki Mistry

Jagannath, Jagannathji Mandir, Rath Yatra

Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar opens after 46 years: What's inside?

AMD

AMD and IIT-B join hands to support semiconductor startups in India

swiggy

IPO-bound Swiggy announces fifth ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 million

Imran khan

More trouble for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as govt mulls banning his party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon