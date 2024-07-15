Lupin divests its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business

Lupin announced today that it has divested its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) (Evofem), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women's Health.

Lupin's U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business is primarily focused on commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules. This FDA-approved single-dose antimicrobial agent provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.

Under the terms of the deal, Lupin can receive a potential total consideration of up to USD 84 million based on future contingent milestones.

