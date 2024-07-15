Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lupin divests its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Lupin announced today that it has divested its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) (Evofem), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women's Health.
Lupin's U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business is primarily focused on commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules. This FDA-approved single-dose antimicrobial agent provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the terms of the deal, Lupin can receive a potential total consideration of up to USD 84 million based on future contingent milestones.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

'I'm OK,' Biden reassures voters in bid to rescue troubled campaign

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Only eight applied for citizenship under CAA in Assam: CM Himanta

whale, humpback, spade tooth

World's rarest whale sighted on New Zealand beach: Scientists

Anant ambani

Reasons why these Bollywood stars missed the Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life's Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 479 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon