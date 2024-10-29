Business Standard
Auto shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1399.97 points or 2.57% at 53157.16 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 5.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 4.88%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.33%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.96%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.29%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.12%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.37%), MRF Ltd (down 1.36%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.35%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.47%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.74%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 116.25 or 0.22% at 52799.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.71 points or 0.26% at 15706.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.16% at 24300.25.

Vedant Fashions allots Equity Shares

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 50.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the September 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was down 125.77 points or 0.16% at 79879.27.

On BSE,1812 shares were trading in green, 1971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

