TCS signs 15-year contract with Ireland's Dept of social protection

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced today that it has secured a 15-year contract with Ireland’s Department of Social Protection (DSP) to implement and support the country’s new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, known as the “My Future Fund.”
This initiative will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end digital solution for the automatic enrolment of nearly 800,000 workers in Ireland. While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, such long-tenure contracts are typically categorised as large deals.
TCS will utilise its TCS BaNCS platform and ecosystem to enable a seamless enrolment, record management, and benefit disbursement system. Services will be delivered through TCS’ Global Delivery Centre in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, Ireland.
This project follows the passing of the Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings System Bill in Ireland earlier this year and the completion of a rigorous tender process by the Department of Social Protection.
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection, said, “I am pleased to welcome TCS on board as the managed service provider for My Future Fund. TCS has a wealth of relevant experience, having provided similar services in other countries. My officials and I will work closely with TCS, the Revenue Commissioners, and payroll software developers to ensure that My Future Fund is delivered on time and to the highest standard.”
TCS brings extensive experience with similar schemes, notably in the UK, where it has managed the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) since the UK government launched a digital auto-enrolment scheme in 2011. TCS designed a user-friendly, self-service model for NEST, which now supports over 13 million workers saving for retirement.
Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS, said, “We look forward to partnering with the Department and the new NAERSA organisation to implement the scheme. TCS has expertise and experience in delivering critical transformation projects in the UK and Ireland. We will leverage this experience and our knowledge of the market to make the pension system more accessible, transparent, and efficient for workers in Ireland.”
The “My Future Fund” pension scheme will enable thousands of workers to save and invest for their future. The system will benefit all stakeholders, including employers, operational staff, and pensioners, by enhancing pension record management, ensuring timely payments, improving scheme finance management, and providing easy digital access to information.
Deepak Chaudhari, Country Head of TCS Ireland, remarked, “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for TCS Ireland to apply its deep contextual knowledge and innovation, contributing to a project of national importance that will have a lasting impact.”
Strengthening TCS’ nearshore capabilities, the global delivery centre in Letterkenny employs around 1,200 associates and is one of the largest employers in northwest Ireland. TCS established operations in the UK & Ireland nearly 50 years ago and collaborates with 200 of the region’s best-known businesses, including British Airways, Primark, Aviva, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda, and Boots, backed by over 23,000 employees across the UK and Ireland.