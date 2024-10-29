Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 50.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.49% to Rs 199.80 croreNet profit of Vascon Engineers declined 50.12% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 199.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales199.80159.21 25 OPM %7.184.57 -PBDT11.3321.25 -47 PBT9.8519.60 -50 NP10.3120.67 -50
