Auto shares gain

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 174.43 points or 0.34% at 51605.91 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.8%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.16%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.08%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.07%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 0.56%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.48%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.48%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.46%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.7%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.64%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 287.49 or 0.4% at 72691.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.35 points or 0.28% at 22019.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 435.31 points or 0.97% at 44602.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 84.96 points or 0.62% at 13668.99.

On BSE,1494 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

