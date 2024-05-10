Business Standard
FMCG shares rise

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 183.35 points or 0.93% at 19830.88 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Venkys (India) Ltd (up 4.56%), ITC Ltd (up 2.18%),Manorama Industries Ltd (up 2.12%),Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 2.01%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.46%), United Breweries Ltd (up 1.4%), Emami Ltd (up 1.34%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.18%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.13%).
On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.52%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.78%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 1.7%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 287.49 or 0.4% at 72691.66.
The Nifty 50 index was up 62.35 points or 0.28% at 22019.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 435.31 points or 0.97% at 44602.52.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 84.96 points or 0.62% at 13668.99.
On BSE,1494 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

