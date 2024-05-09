Auto shares gain

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 881.89 points or 1.72% at 52050.69 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.38%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 5.18%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.13%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.85%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.55%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.53%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.42%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.34%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.36%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 222.49 or 0.3% at 73243.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.15 points or 0.28% at 22239.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.68 points or 0.02% at 46185.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.73 points or 0.1% at 14040.26.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News