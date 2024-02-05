Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 964.88 points or 2.18% at 45293.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 7.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.91%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.6%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.47%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 1.39%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.35%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.28%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.13%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.03%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.38%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.78 or 0.14% at 72187.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.17% at 21890.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.49 points or 0.53% at 46092.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.59 points or 0.75% at 13450.53.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

