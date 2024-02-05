Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Auto stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 964.88 points or 2.18% at 45293.37 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 7.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.91%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.6%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.47%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 1.39%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.35%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.28%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.13%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.03%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.38%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.78 or 0.14% at 72187.41.
The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.17% at 21890.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.49 points or 0.53% at 46092.29.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.59 points or 0.75% at 13450.53.
On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto stocks rise

Tata Motors Ltd Spikes 6.19%, S&amp;P BSE Auto index Rises 1.15%

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Capital Goods shares fall

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 2.24%

Indigo hits life-time high as Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 2,998 cr

Jubilant Pharmova declines after US FDA issues 4 observations to Roorkee facility

Indices edge higher in early trade, breadth strong

Tata Motors Ltd Spikes 6.19%, S&amp;P BSE Auto index Rises 1.15%

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon