Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 1113.54 points or 2.14% at 50870.65 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 8.54%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.6%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.55%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.26%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.95%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.85%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.84%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.52%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 2.27%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.62%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.24%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 379.72 or 0.52% at 72284.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.55 points or 0.42% at 21961.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 303.7 points or 0.67% at 45093.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.67 points or 0.43% at 13803.53.

On BSE,1379 shares were trading in green, 2483 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

