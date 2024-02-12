Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 51.6 points or 0.12% at 44817.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.58%), MRF Ltd (up 1.55%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.87%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.22%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.13%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.41%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.91%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.55%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.64 or 0.24% at 71420.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.17% at 21744.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.38 points or 0.75% at 45308.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.9 points or 0.42% at 13442.84.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

