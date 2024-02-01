Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Auto stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 540.07 points or 1.23% at 44535.07 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.91%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.68%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.12%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.94%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 1.09%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.89%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.69%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.58%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.45%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 1.16%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.17%) turned lower.
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44.97 or 0.06% at 71797.08.
The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.06% at 21739.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.95 points or 0.14% at 45788.53.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.47 points or 0.06% at 13332.29.
On BSE,1765 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shish Industries acquires multiple businesses, machinery and land as part of its robust expansion plan

Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 2.57%

Bajaj Finance and Amazon Partner to Offer Exclusive Deals via Bajaj Finserv EMI Card at Great Indian Festival

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

Lotpot 2.0 Collaborates with Zee Studios for Gadar 2

Power shares gain

Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 2.57%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for South Central Railway project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon