Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-525.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.44-0.17 -159 PBT-0.44-0.17 -159 NP-0.44-0.17 -159
