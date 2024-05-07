DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 2379.06 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 50.91% to Rs 447.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 910.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 10865.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11479.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 36.89% to Rs 117.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 2379.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2702.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.