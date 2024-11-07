Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Swan Energy Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, ITI Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2024.

Swan Energy Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, ITI Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2024.

Avalon Technologies Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 675.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29392 shares in the past one month.

 

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 13.28% to Rs 562.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64102 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 12.97% to Rs 387.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7099 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd advanced 9.95% to Rs 255.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42240 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd rose 8.90% to Rs 1062.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18339 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rohit Sharma

AUS vs IND Tests: India will to forget past records in Australia - Patil

Obesity

Need to recognise obesity as chronic disease for better management: Experts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung to take on Apple with a slimmer Galaxy S25 series model: Report

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

India equity clearing corporations need diverse ownership: Sebi official

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 850 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Auto, Metal, Pharma weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon