Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1116.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1730.47% to Rs 46.86 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies rose 1116.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1730.47% to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.