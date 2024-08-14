Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1116.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1730.47% to Rs 46.86 croreNet profit of Avance Technologies rose 1116.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1730.47% to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.862.56 1730 OPM %4.677.03 -PBDT2.190.18 1117 PBT2.190.18 1117 NP2.190.18 1117
