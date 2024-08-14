Ansal Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.60 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.18% to Rs 108.15 crore

Net profit of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 41.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.18% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.108.1578.27-2.7215.6313.99-4.412.77-4.8441.60-4.33