Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 189.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Terai Tea Co rose 189.60% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.1212.977.171.545.031.754.671.385.011.73