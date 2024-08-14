Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 189.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 18.12 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 189.60% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.1212.97 40 OPM %7.171.54 -PBDT5.031.75 187 PBT4.671.38 238 NP5.011.73 190
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content