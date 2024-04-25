Business Standard
Avantel Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Moschip Technologies Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd and Archidply Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2024.
Avantel Ltd tumbled 14.25% to Rs 109.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.65 lakh shares in the past one month.
Moschip Technologies Ltd crashed 7.12% to Rs 156.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
Weizmann Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 133.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21609 shares in the past one month.
5Paisa Capital Ltd fell 6.26% to Rs 538.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22410 shares in the past one month.
Archidply Decor Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 83. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6916 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

