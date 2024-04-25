5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 59.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 112.86 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 24.95% to Rs 54.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 394.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital declined 59.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 112.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.112.8690.59394.57337.8618.2328.0927.9025.4610.3321.6881.6666.887.6119.2172.1358.095.7814.4154.4443.57