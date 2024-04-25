Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 67.34% to Rs 221.61 crore
Net profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.34% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales221.61132.43 67 OPM %10.352.13 -PBDT26.532.75 865 PBT14.15-6.55 LP NP8.87-4.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SSWL rises on bagging aluminum wheels contract

Advantec Wheels Displays Revolutionary Made in India, Premium Flow-Forged Alloy Wheels at Automechanika Show 2024

Driving Access to Education: A Collaborative Effort to Support the Tribal Children of Sreemadurai Government Higher Secondary School, Gudalur, with a School Bus

Wheels India receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 86.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic soars after stellar Q4 performance

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon